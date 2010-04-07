Commercial Of The Week: Burger King Steals McDonald's Recipe

Here’s your amusing commercial of the week: Burger King swipes McDonald’s recipe in this ad spot.



The “King” jumps a fence into McDonald’s headquarters late at night. He then breaks into the building and steals the recipe for the Sausage McMuffin with Egg breakfast sandwich.

“It’s not that original, but it’s super affordable.”

Looks like Burger King is going with honesty to get more game in the breakfast sandwich market…



