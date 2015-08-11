We tried Burger King's spicy new item --  here's the verdict

Courtesy of Burger King The Fiery Chicken Fries are the spiciest item on the menu.

Burger King’s sales are heating up thanks to to the brand’s famous Chicken Fries.

And now, Burger King is capitalising on the spicy fast-food trend with its new “Fiery Chicken Fries.”

The chain took the original Chicken Fries off the menu in 2012, but after an impassioned social media campaign from the food’s fans they were reintroduced last year.

The Fiery Chicken Fries are only available for a limited time, but I got a chance to taste them during a secret launch.

The event was held in the NYC Fire Museum, surrounded by antique fire engines and equipment - makes sense for a product called 'fiery.' Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The table was set with marshmallows, two types of salsa, chips, water, and milk. I was in for an experience to say the least. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The marshmallows and milk were to fight the spiciness, and the salsas were for taste and heat comparisons. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Burger King CMO Eric Hirschhorn said during the presentation that 'more than a quarter of taste testers even told us Fiery Chicken Fries were 'spicy as $#*!.'' Apparently the item registers around an 8 to a 9 on the Scoville scale, which measures the spicy heat of food. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider At last, the Fiery Chicken Fries are served. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Cooked with black pepper and cayenne, the heat is a slow burn, building up as you keep eating - and they're pretty addictive. The heat isn't unbearable, but it lingers. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider And with dipping sauces like BBQ, Zesty, Ranch, Sweet and Sour, Honey Mustard, and the special Chicken Fries Sauce, there are plenty of ways to fight the burn. Overall, we would recommend these fries. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

