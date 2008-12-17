Burger King Selling The Alluring Stink Of Hamburger As A Perfume

Burger King released a new perfume over the weekend called Flame, which is supposed to smell like hamburgers. It’s another in a long line of Burger King’s almost-too-smart-for-their-own-good viral marketing campaigns. Does Burger King tell its ad agency, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, “Do whatever you want”?



In addition to being a stink, Flame is a website, just like the Subservient Chicken. But, it is primarily a funk, so how do people feel about the scent? The Boston Herald asked a few people and the reviews range from “nice” to “smells like cinnamon” to “change the name.” Nice work, Herald!

We live near a Burger King and we sometimes enjoy the smell of flame grilled burgers. But we’re not so sure we’d like the smell on us permanantly. Sorta like the post campfire scent that can get baked into clothes which is irritating the day after. Anywho, it’s the holidays and if you still haven’t picked up a present for The Business Sheet, Ricky’s in New York is selling it for $4.

