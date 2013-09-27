Burger King's New 'Guilt-Free' Fries Are Surprisingly Tasty, But Will They Catch On?

Burger King

launched its new lower-calorie Satisfriesthis week.

According to the company, the new item, now on menus nationwide, has 40% less fat and 270 calories, 30% fewer than “the leading” french fries.

We tested them side-by-side with Burger King’s traditional version (which are still available) and actually thought the healthier fries tasted better than the original. But we still aren’t sure they’ll take take off with Burger King’s customers.

The Satisfries are less crunchy than the fast-food chain’s traditional fries because of a new batter used to cook them. The batter doesn’t absorb as much oil and as a result, they lose some crunch along with the fat and calories. But the lack of crunch didn’t really bother us.

The new crinkle-cut fries are thicker than those at other fast-food restaurants. The fluffy also Satisfries seemed to stay hot longer than Burger King’s standard fries. Biting into a warm fry at the bottom of a fast-food serving was a pleasant surprise.

The best part about the fries, though, was the taste. While many French fries wind up tasting like salt and grease, the Satisfries actually tasted like potatoes.

Even so, we aren’t sure these healthier fries will be a hit with consumers.

French fries are supposed to be salty, greasy, and slathered in condiments. They are meant to be a calorie-heavy extravagance, not a light snack.

Anyone who is truly health-conscious probably won’t be swayed by the 70-calorie difference between Burger King’s standard fries and its Satisfries — they would just skip the fries altogether.

And while a fry that feels somewhat gourmet and actually tastes like a potato is nice, we aren’t sure Burger King’s customers, who are used to the salt, grease, and ketchup, will be willing to make the switch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.