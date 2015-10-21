This Burger King had a great response to McDonald's all-day breakfast

The launch of McDonald’s all day breakfast is scary for competitors like Burger King.

One ambitious franchise in Garwood, New Jersey is responding by serving a few breakfast menu items all day. The location is across from McDonald’s.

This Burger King’s all-day breakfast menu includes croissants, muffins, French toast, hash browns, and a breakfast platter, according to ABC News.

Last year, Burger King decided to enter the fast-food breakfast wars by offering its burgers at breakfast as part of its morning menu.

In addition to this exclusive location feeling the pressure of McDonald’s all-day breakfast, all Burger King locations are lowering prices on some items.

The chain has been offering a 10-piece chicken nugget deal for $US1.49, as well as coupons for other items through its mobile app.

Burger King and McDonald’s breakfast menu have similar prices — with Burger King and its signature sausage, egg and cheese croissan’wich at $US2.89 and McDonald’s with its sausage and egg McMuffin at $US2.99.

Although this is only a local initiative by Burger King, it could inspire a chain-wide initiative to all-day breakfast.

