Burger King has released it’s Angriest Whopper that has a bright red hot-sauce-infused bun and is loaded with jalapenos. Is it spicy? Anger inducing? We tried it! And filmed it!

Produced by Joe Avella



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.