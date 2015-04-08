Burger King is picking up the tab for this couple's wedding

Courtesy Burger King Joel Burger and Ashley King find out that Burger King will be picking up the tab for their wedding

Burger King is picking up the tab for childhood sweethearts who share a name with the brand.

Joel Burger and Ashley King of Jacksonville, Florida, first realised their name combination as friends in the fifth grade.

They went on to date and posed for an engagement photo next to a Burger King sign.

The State Journal-Register wrote a column about how the couple wanted to hang out Burger King favours at their July wedding.

But the fast food company is taking things a step further and paying for the event.

Company representatives broke the news over Skype.

“We were shaking,” King told the Journal-Register.

“When we heard about the happy, Burger-King couple, we felt an overwhelming urge to celebrate their upcoming marriage,” Eric Hirschhorn, Burger King Brand spokesman, said. “On so many levels it felt like fate; they found each other and their story found us.”

In addition to paying for the wedding, Burger King will offer customised wedding favours.

