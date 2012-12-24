Burger King Has Made Its Triumphant Return To France

Photo: flamemeetsdesire.com

PARIS (AP) — For the first time in 15 years, Burger King served its flame-grilled Whoppers in France, a country better known for its gastronomy than fast food.Burger King Worldwide opened a restaurant at Marseille airport on Saturday, returning to France thanks to an agreement with Autogrill, which operates restaurants at highway service stations.



The burger chain, the world’s second biggest behind McDonald’s, closed its 39 French restaurants in 1997, because they were not profitable.

Burger King says their next restaurant is planned at a highway service station in Champagne in the first half of 2013.

