For a limited time beginning June 27, Burger King’s newest junk-food-meets-fast-food concoction, Mac n’ Cheetos, will be available to the public. We got our hands on some a little early.

Produced by Arielle Berger

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.