We tried Burger King's new Froot Loops milkshake and it blew us away

We heard Burger King was adding a new shake to its menu, so we decided to head over and check it out. According to Burger King’s website, The Froot Loops Shake is “Velvety Vanilla-flavored Soft Serve. FROOT LOOPS® Cereal pieces and sweet sauce are hand spun to perfection to create our twist on one of America’s classic breakfast cereals.” Following is a transcript of the video.

I just got back from Burger King. They got this new Froot Loops milkshake and it looks super delicious so I rushed to my nearest Burger King to try one and here’s how it went. From what I can tell by glancing at the menu it is a milkshake with bits of Froot Loops in it. There’s an assortment of fruit flavours in Froot Loops hence the fruit part of the Froot Loops and they’re in little loops hence the loops part of Froot Loops. And they have recently been crushed up and put into Burger King milkshakes. So, of course I had to go try one because, you know.

Believe it or not I have no idea how much a milkshake should actually cost. This one with tax was like over $US5. That seems kind of expensive. But it was pretty big. I don’t know what is this like a pint? 16 ounces, maybe? I had the option to put whipped cream on top of it which of course I said yes because what maniac wouldn’t get the whipped cream?

When I first saw it, it looked a little strange. You could see like the little crumbs of Froot Loops kind of floating in there and sort of starting to regret my decision. But man, when I got that first sip? No regrets baby. This thing is awesome.

I’m not the biggest milkshake guy. I think like chocolate milkshakes are kind of gross and strawberry, vanilla. I’m not really that into it. But, this one was actually pretty good. It was kind of a lot. But overall, yeah I thought it was really great. I definitely recommend it.

Celebrity chef David Chang has a franchise of, I guess, milk bars or milkshake bars called “milk” and they’re famous among other things for having these cereal flavored milks or cereal flavored milkshakes. I don’t know if Burger King is aware of these things but their Froot Loops milkshake tasted just like one of those cereal milk milkshakes. I mean almost exactly.

