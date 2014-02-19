Burger King's Menu Is Starting To Look A Lot Like McDonald's

Burger King This is Burger King’s new ‘Big King’ sandwich.

Burger King appears to be going after McDonald’s by copying the “Big Mac” maker’s menu items.

Most recently, the restaurant has debuted a “Big King” sandwich, which is nearly identical to the Big Mac, but with .8 ounces more beef.

Burger King has also rolled out a new Spicy Chicken Sandwich that sounds very familiar.

“The spicy chicken sandwich is of course a jab on McDonald’s Spicy McChicken sandwich,” writes Nickey Friedman at the Motley Fool. “McDonald’s must be furious.”

The “Big King” and the spicy chicken sandwich are the just latest in a series of rip-offs from McDonald’s menu, writes Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek.

“The Rib Sandwich is a riff on the McRib [and] Chipotle Chicken Wrap hit menus as a limited-time item around the same time the McWrap became available nationwide,” Wong writes. “Not to mention Burger King’s sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich, which was even marketed in ads as a rip-off of the Sausage McMuffin with Egg.”

Despite the lack of inventiveness, Burger King’s plan seems to be working.

The fast food chain’s fourth-quarter comparable sales rose 1.7%, while McDonald’s fell .1%.

