Burger King is teaming up with a trendy craft brewer to make its own nonalcoholic beer in Denmark and Sweden

Burger King Burger King is making its own nonalcoholic beer with trendy brewer Mikkeller.

Burger King is adding a nonalcoholic beer to the menu in Sweden and Denmark.

The beer is made in collaboration with trendy Danish craft brewer Mikkeller.

“It’s really exciting and completely new in the fast-food business to be able to offer both tasty burgers and real craft beer to a wide audience,” Daniel Schröder, Burger King’s marketing manager in Denmark, said in a statement.

“The King’s Cup” hit menus in Sweden and Denmark in late June. The brew was described by Burger King in a statement as a “fresh, full-bodied, and non-alcoholic summer beer,” made to pair well with burgers.

“The collaboration with Mikkeller feels natural, and burgers and beer are a great match,” Schröder continued. “And since the beer is non-alcoholic, it is a fun and casual pleasure, which is completely in line with our spirit.”

Mikkeller founder Mikkel Bjergsø said that the craft beer brand hopes to use the collaboration to reach a larger audience. The beer will feature Mikkeller’s signature cartoon characters, dressed in Burger King uniforms.

“Since Mikkeller started, it has been my goal to democratize quality beer and to raise the standard for what a beer is,” Bjergsø said.

“Non-alcoholic beer is a fast-growing trend in Denmark, and we want to help spread the message that non-alcoholic beer actually can taste like ‘real’ beer – even really good beer,” Bjergsø added.

