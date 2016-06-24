We tried Burger King's new Mac n' Cheetos -- and they're an 'affront to nature'

Burger King is contributing to the fast food battle to create the most bizarre food items possible with their new “Mac n’ Cheetos.”

They are deep-fried mac n’ cheese sticks covered with Cheetos flavoring. They will officially debut on June 27th, but we were lucky (?) enough to grab some at a New York location that was already selling them.

