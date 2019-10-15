Burger King follows in McDonald's footsteps with Uber Eats delivery

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Burger King is teaming up with Uber Eats.

McDonald’s partnered with Uber Eats to roll out delivery starting in early 2017.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s broke its exclusive deal with Uber Eats to work with GrubHub and DoorDash.

Burger King is teaming up with Uber Eats to offer delivery.

On Tuesday, Burger King launched an ad campaign around its new partnership with Uber Eats. The chain will be offering free delivery through Uber Eats on orders of $US15 and more.



“At Burger King restaurants, delivery is a major priority to ensure our food is available to anyone, anywhere,” Chris Finazzo, Burger King’s president of North America, said in a statement. “We know our guests value convenience and adding the Burger King brand to Uber Eats is another way we will meet the demands of millions of people on this platform.”

Burger King’s deal with Uber Eats follows in McDonald’s footsteps.

McDonald’s launched delivery in the US as a test at just 200 restaurants in Florida in early 2017. The chain quickly ramped up the test, rolling out a national delivery campaign earlier this year.

However, as McDonald’s has made delivery a national priority, it has also begun working with new delivery companies, breaking its exclusive deal with Uber Eats earlier this year to work with GrubHub and DoorDash in certain regions.

