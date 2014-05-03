Burger King Launches Perplexing 'PooPoo Smoothie' In China

Hayley Peterson

Burger King has raised some eyebrows with its latest menu addition in China, called the “PooPoo Smoothie.”

The drink as similar to a Taiwanese boba tea, or bubble tea, and has pulp-like “pearls” inside that are supposed to “explode in your mouth upon consumption,” according to the Daily Meal.

Despite its name, the mango-flavored smoothie is actually quite good, according to a review by the Wall Street Journal.

“‘PooPoo’ is pretty embarrassing as far a corporate slip-ups go, although similar translating faux pas have occurred before, and not only by foreign firms,” the Journal’s Chao Deng and Laurie Burkitt write. “In an email, the fast-food chain said the product’s actual English name is ‘Mango Smoothie with Juicy Bubble’ and that the alternative moniker, dreamed up by a creative agency, was ‘an element of our visual design’ that was subsequently removed from digital menus after a customer complaint.”

Other examples of brand names that have unfortunate translations include “Pee Cola,” a drink made in Ghana, and “Barf” detergent, which is manufactured in Iran where the name means “snow.” Find more examples at Mental Floss.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.