Burger King's New Sandwich Could Kill The McRib

Ashley Lutz
Burger king bbq ribBurger King via BurgerBusiness.com

Burger King’s new “BBQ Rib” sandwich looks an awful lot like McDonald’s classic McRib.

There’s the pork patty, barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles.

But a key differentiation puts Burger King’s version miles ahead of the McDonald’s item, notes Scott Hume at Burger Business.

Burger King’s sandwich costs about $US1, compared with $US3 for a McRib.

“The BBQ Rib, described ‘juicy boneless rib patty, freshly cut onions, crisp pickles, a sweet and spicy BBQ Sauce and all served on a on a warm toasted sesame bun,’ is a serious challenger to the Dollar Menu & More and the McRib,” Hume writes.

With customers watching every dollar, the price differentiation is an important one.

Like the McRib, the BBQ Rib sandwich will be served for a limited time.

