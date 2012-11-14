Photo: By joo0ey on Flickr

Burger King Japan is going to offer an all-you-can-eat buffet of burgers, fries, onion rings and soda.The fast food chain is promoting the buffet from November 17 through 21. If a customer buys a “Black Burger” meal, he or she gets unlimited access to the buffet for 30 minutes.



“The name of this is event is “‘B’iKing”, a word play on the Japanese word “viking” (バイキング), which means all-you-can-eat buffet, and Burger King,” reports Brian Ashcraft at Kotaku.com.

There’s a similar promotion from November 22 through 30 if you order a Whopper meal.

Japan has a highly competitive fast food market. Big chains, like Burger King, KFC and McDonald’s, have to compete with powerful and popular local chains.

