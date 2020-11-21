Burger King Japan's 'extreme' new burger has no bun, more than a pound of meat, and is 3 times the price of a Whopper

Burger King Japan

Burger King Japan has released a burger with no bun, and more than one pound of beef.

Instead of bread, the “Extreme Super One Pound Beef Burger” has lettuce, cheese, and gherkins sandwiched between a total of four beef patties.

Diners have to pay for the luxury. It retails at 1400 yen ($US13.50) – more than three times the price of a Whopper in Japan.

Forget ordering a half- or quarter-pounder next time you want a burger: Burger King Japan’s latest offering contains more than one pound of beef.

The “Extreme Super One Pound Beef Burger,” which the fast food chain launched Friday, doesn’t even feature any bread, making it Burger King Japan’s first bunless burger.

Instead, the burger has tomato, lettuce, cheese, onion, and gherkin sandwiched between a total of four beef patties.

The burger weighs 1.12 pounds in total. Almost all of this is the beef.

The chain is even offering stickers to brave diners who order the burger.

But because of the intense meat content, diners have to pay a bit more than usual. It retails at 1400 yen ($US13.50) â€” more than three times the price of a Whopper in Japan.



The limited-edition burger is only available until December 3, but to mark the occasion, Burger King Japan is also temporarily bringing back its “Maximum Super One Pound Beef Burger.”

The burger, which the chain sold in July, includes the same ingredients as the “Extreme” burger, but adds buns, too.

