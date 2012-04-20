Here's What A Whopper With 1,050 Strips Of Bacon Looks Like

Burger King Japan recently announced a promotion allowing customers to add an extra 15 strips of bacon to their Whoppers for just 100 yen, or about $1.25.



Taking advantage of the limited-time deal, Japanese website RocketNews upped the ante by ordering a 1,050 bacon strip Whopper, reports Death and Taxes.

Apparently, there’s no limit to the amount of bacon one man can order, though there is to the amount one man can eat:

