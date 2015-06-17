Burger King Japan is selling burgers with red buns and cheese

Burger King is releasing an all-red burger in Japan.

The Red Samurai Chicken burgers have bright red buns, red cheese, and red hot sauce made from miso and hot peppers, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The red colour was achieved using tomato powder, according to the company.

The burger will be available beginning July 3.

Burger King is also releasing a new all-black sandwich. The chain released its first black burger in Japan last September.

The new version, called Kuro Shogun, comes with black buns, cheese and sauce, and deep-fried eggplant.

