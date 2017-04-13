YouTube/Burger King Burger King’s new ad has a major flaw.

Burger King is launching a TV ad that triggers Google Home devices, and it has a potentially disastrous flaw.

The 15-second ad triggers Google devices with the command, “OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?”

The spot will run nationally during primetime starting Wednesday on networks like Adult Swim, History, Spike, Comedy Central, MTV, E!, Bravo and also on Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Business Insider tested out the ad on Tuesday, and it worked. The ad’s command got our Google Home speaker — sent to us by Burger King — to recite the definition of a Whopper burger from its Wikipedia page.

Here’s where we encountered the major flaw with Burger King’s ad. Someone had edited the Whopper’s Wikipedia page to say that the burger is made of a “medium-sized child,” instead of beef patty, and that it contains the toxic chemical Cyanide.

Burger King later edited the Wikipedia page to a more accurate description of the burger.

It said: “The Whopper is a burger, consisting of a flame-grilled patty made with 100% beef with no preservatives or fillers, topped with sliced tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise, served on a sesame-seed bun.”

But people keep changing it.

On Wednesday afternoon, the definition had been changed to: “The Whopper is the worst hamburger product sold by the international fast-food restaurant chain Burger King and its Australian franchise Hungry Jack’s.”

That’s the problem with relying on Wikipedia: anyone can edit entries on the website.

It’s unclear whether Burger King will find a permanent fix for this issue before the ad airs Wednesday, triggering Google devices across the country.

Here’s Burger King’s TV ad:

