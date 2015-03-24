Burger King is putting chicken fries on the menu for good

Chicken Fries have a permanant place on Burger King’s menu.

Starting today, Chicken Fries will be on menus “nationwide for good, once and for all,” the company said in a news release.

Chicken Fries were previously only available for a limited time.

The brand introduced Chicken Fries to the menu last year after a decade of social media campaigns to bring them back.

Chicken Fries were originally launched in 2005. Despite a cult following, they were discontinued in 2012.

The company said it decided to bring back the fries after seeing petitions, tweets, and Facebook pages begging for their return.

Fans of Chicken Fries say they are easier to dip in sauce than traditional nuggets.

Burger King has posted sales gains after simplifying the menu to include classic products.

NOW WATCH: We got inside Shake Shack and found out what the hype is all about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.