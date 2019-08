In the latest round of absurd fast-food menu item releases, Burger King has introduced Cheetos Chicken Fries — a dusty orange twist on their original Chicken Fries.

The limited-time item is available starting September 14.

Produced by Arielle Berger. Original reporting by Hayley Peterson.

