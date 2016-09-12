Burger King has unleashed an absurd new weapon in the fast-food wars

Burger King Burger King is coming out with Cheetos Chicken Fries.

Burger King is coming out with an absurd new menu item called Cheetos Chicken Fries.

The dish features white-meat chicken like Burger King’s original Chicken Fries covered in crispy Cheetos-flavored breading.

“The Chicken Fries are cooked to crispy perfection so that they have a dangerously cheesy outside and made with juicy white meat chicken inside,” the company says.

The new menu item will be available for a limited time at a recommended price of $2.89 for a nine-piece order.

Cheetos Chicken Fries are the latest in a series of new menu items for Burger King.

Burger King introduced Mac n’ Cheetos in June and launched a Whopper burrito in August.

The company has been launching the buzzworthy new items in the face of falling grocery prices that has been making it harder to persuade customers to dine out.

Cheetos Chicken Fries are a twist on Burger King’s original Chicken Fries, which debuted as a limited-time item in August of 2014. Chicken Fries were later added to the menu permanently due to popular demand.

