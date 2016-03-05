We tried Burger King's menu item that's being called 'the worst embarrassment in the name of horizontal meat matter since Anthony Weiner discovered Twitter'

When Burger King launched its grilled hot dog last month, it was touted as the biggest new product in decades.

While the hot dog has received mostly positive reviews, Steve Cuozzo at The New York Post slammed the menu item, calling it a “disgusting disgrace”.

“It’s the worst embarrassment in the name of horizontal meat matter since Anthony Weiner discovered Twitter,” Cuozzo wrote,” referring to the US representative from New York who infamously sexted a woman he met on Twitter.

He said the “congealed” hot dog can’t compare to those from New York City classics like Nathan’s.

The classic grilled dog and the chilli cheese dog launched at Burger King locations across the US on February 23.

“We want this to be the Whopper of hot dogs,” Alex Macedo, Burger King’s North America president, said at a launch event last month. “We know the Whopper is America’s favourite burger — we want this to be America’s favourite hot dog.”

The company tested the hot dog in five cities last year. According to Macedo, the company beat its targets in each city. Orders that included a hot dog resulted in larger average checks than orders without the new dish.

“We’re not seeing grilled dogs as a product launch,” Macedo said. “We’re tapping into a whole new category.”

Here’s why, based on a recent tasting, the hot dogs might fall short.

The classic grilled dog fulfils Burger King’s goal of creating what Macedo calls “a hot dog that tastes like a backyard barbecue.” Grilling was a great choice on Burger King’s part. The hot dog has a nice smokiness that wouldn’t be out of place at a family barbecue.

The classic is topped with ketchup, mustard, chopped onions, and relish. The onions and relish cut through the smokiness of the hot dog very nicely.

At $1.99, it’s a quality frank that, should I be craving a hot dog, I would purchase again.

The chilli cheese grilled dog is less of a delight. Don’t get me wrong — the hot dog once again captures the smokiness well, and the chilli adds a nice touch of sweetness. But without the relish and the mustard it feels as if I’m basically inhaling grease.

The dish is the same beef dog as the classic, topped with warm chilli and shredded cheddar cheese, and it costs $2.29.

While I enjoyed both options and believe other hot dog lovers lacking in fast-food options will as well, I had one major issue with the dishes.

At risk of sounding like a glutton, one hot dog is simply not enough to fill me up. It makes sense that the check size is bigger for customers who order a grilled hot dog: They need at least one side to feel satisfied after a hot dog you can demolish in under eight bites.

Burger King seems to have realised that this could be an issue. Macedo said the company considered including two hot dogs in the combo deal, which pairs the dog with fries and a small fountain drink.

Burger King and I agree, however, that two hot dogs is too much. With the classic clocking in at 310 calories and the chilli cheese at 330 calories, two hot dogs is not the solution. Plus, eating both would add up to 14 grams of saturated fat — more than the American Heart Association’s daily limit.

If Burger King can persuade customers to add a hot dog to their orders, the company could have a winner on its hands. But making the new item the next Whopper will not be as simple as swapping burgers for hot dogs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.