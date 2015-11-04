Burger King has a plan to start serving alcohol in Britain

Burger King launched a bid to become the first fast food chain to serve alcohol in the UK, according to the Independent.

The chain applied for alcohol licenses at 4 of its 654 UK locations. The plan would be to serve beer in a plastic bottle.

This isn’t the first time Burger King has attempted to serve alcohol. In 2009, Burger King launched the Whopper Bar, which was unsuccessful in the US.

The Whopper Bar opened in New York City, Miami, and Las Vegas and claimed to serve higher-end ingredients along with beer. The NYC location was shut-down in 2012 because of a health code violation.

While places like Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Chipotle are serving alcohol in the US, this is a first for fast food chains in the UK. In September, Taco Bell announced it will open a Taco Bell Cantina.

“We’re just catching up with the rest of the world, really,” a spokeswoman for Burger King in Britain told the Independent.

McDonald’s serves alcohol in some areas of Europe.

Fans of Burger King UK seem to be on board with the idea.

if Burger King start selling alcohol in the UK, McDonalds can sod off.

— Michael (6-2) (@mgharbron) October 31, 2015

Canny believe burgerking might be the first fast food place in the UK to sell drink. Large vodka and redbull wi that whopper please!

— Greg Steele (@_GregSteele7) November 2, 2015

Burger King in Newcastle will soon have an alcohol licence!!! Good idea?!

— Signal 1 (@Signal1Official) November 2, 2015

Burger King will now be selling Alcohol in its outlets. I suppose you need a drink after one of their burgers! Beer/ Burgers V healthy

— Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) November 1, 2015

