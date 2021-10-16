I tried Burger King’s 2 new gourmet burgers while blindfolded. They tasted good but I couldn’t believe they cost $12 each.

I got the chance to try Burger King’s new gourmet burgers, which have just launched in the UK.

After putting on a blindfold, a waitress led me to a pitch-black room and seated me at a long table with a glass of champagne.

I had no idea there were burgers, chicken fries, vegetables, and plants in front of me. A ‘dine in the dark’ experience with Burger King. Kate Duffy/Insider

The waitress then placed two burgers in front of me. I didn’t know what sort of burgers they were.

The smell of BBQ sauce was the first thing that hit me – this was from the Steakhouse burger.

The new Steakhouse burger is topped with bacon, oak smoked cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, arugula, mayo, and BBQ sauce, all in a brioche bun. ‘s Steakhouse burger. Burger King

It tasted good but the sloppy toppings made it difficult to hold the burger together, especially while wearing a blindfold.

Next I tasted the new Argentinian burger, also in a brioche bun. It came with onions, arugula, oak smoked cheddar cheese, Chimichurri mayo, and chilli sauce – which gave it a kick. ‘s Argentinian burger. Burger King

This burger was the best of the two. The Chimichurri mayo, chilli sauce, and tomatoes gave it lots of flavor.

When I took the blindfold off, I was surprised to find out that the burgers cost £8.79 ($US12 ($AU16)) each. These are Burger King’s most expensive burgers in the UK.

The gourmet Steakhouse burger tasted very similar to Burger King’s standard Steakhouse burger, which costs £5.99 ($US8.17 ($AU11)).

For $US12 ($AU16), I would have expected the burgers to have more toppings, especially the Argentinian.

The setting made the burgers seem more upmarket. In reality, obviously, I’d be sitting in a Burger King restaurant or I’d have grabbed a takeout.

The new gourmet burgers are only in the UK right now but they could be released in the US soon, Burger King said. They’ve been in the making for more than a year. Testing Burger King’s new gourmet burgers. Kate Duffy/Insider