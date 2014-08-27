People Are Going Ballistic On Burger King's Facebook Page

People are freaking out on Burger King’s Facebook page over the burger chain moving to Canada.

The American fast-food chain has agreed to merge with Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons. As a result, Burger King will become a Canadian company and will be able to take advantage of a lower corporate tax rate via a tax inversion.

Tax inversions have become a big corporate trend as companies seek to lower their tax bills. This time, though, we have a major household name company taking advantage of it and people have noticed.

Thousands of Burger King’s 7 million-plus Facebook fans have called the fast-food restaurant and “traitor” and “un-American.”

Check it out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.