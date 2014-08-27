People Are Going Ballistic On Burger King's Facebook Page

Julia La Roche
People are freaking out on Burger King’s Facebook page over the burger chain moving to Canada.

The American fast-food chain has agreed to merge with Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons. As a result, Burger King will become a Canadian company and will be able to take advantage of a lower corporate tax rate via a tax inversion.

Tax inversions have become a big corporate trend as companies seek to lower their tax bills. This time, though, we have a major household name company taking advantage of it and people have noticed.

Thousands of Burger King’s 7 million-plus Facebook fans have called the fast-food restaurant and “traitor” and “un-American.”

