Burger King's secret fried chicken 'colour guide' has been discovered

Burger King apparently uses a “colour guide” to help employees determine which chicken fillets are safe to serve to customers.
Helen Rosner, the executive editor of Eater, tweeted Monday that she found a card titled “crispy chicken fillet colour guide” at a rest-stop Burger King.
The guide displays five different chicken fillets in a range of shades from black to light brown.
Under the lightest and darkest fillets, a message reads “do not use.” The three fillets in the middle are “OK,” according to the card.
Burger King did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bless whoever left this glorious document face-up on the counter at this rest stop Burger King pic.twitter.com/1dUmUXKEjz
— Helen Rosner (@hels) April 10, 2017
