Burger King is giving away free kids meals in response to the coronavirus outbreak

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Burger King has a new deal for the coronavirus outbreak.

Burger King is giving away two free kids meals with any purchase made via the Burger King app, starting next week.

The new deal is a response to families struggling amid the coronavirus outbreak, as Burger King emphasises its delivery and to-go capabilities.

“There’s a tremendous impact on children, as a result of all the school closures,” said Jose Cil, the CEO of Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International. “It’s one of the hardest hit groups of Americans.”

Burger King has a new deal centered on getting free food to children impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The fast-food chain is giving away two kids meals with any purchase made via the Burger King app starting next week, Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil told Business Insider.

“There’s a tremendous impact on children, as a result of all the school closures,” Cil said. “It’s one of the hardest hit groups of Americans, because they rely so significantly on school, for lunch … Monday through Friday, for the better part of the year.”

The promotion starts nationwide next week, and will continue for a limited time while supplies last.

Cil and other fast-food industry executives spoke with President Trump on Tuesday regarding the role chains would play in the coronavirus outbreak. According to Cil, executives discussed the role that chains could play in promoting social distancing through drive-thru and delivery.

“We have the ability to help feed America,” Cil told Business Insider on Tuesday.

“The challenge here is that when you’re dealing with a circumstance like this, if we don’t utilise businesses like Burger King, Tim’s and Popeyes … It’s really difficult for Americans to be fed, because it’s going to be difficult for them to get all their other food and necessities from the supermarket,” Cil continued.

