We tried the new extra long, buttery cheeseburger from Burger King

Burger King is back with a new sandwich: the Extra Long Buttery Cheeseburger. It’s got two patties, cheese, garlic butter, toasted bun, mayo, etc. Look, this seems like the took the chicken sandwich buns and threw together a “new” menu item that doesn’t seem to taste new. It’s fine if you like burgers shaped like sub sandwiches.

Produced by Joe Avella



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.