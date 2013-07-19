Burger King Worker's Marijuana Pipe Ends Up In A Kid's Meal

Ashley Lutz
burger kings kids meal, hamburger, unhealthy fast food

A family who picked up food at the local Burger King were surprised to find a stuffed marijuana pipe in a kid’s meal. 

The grandfather of a 4-year-old from Dundee, Michigan, found the pipe before the child got to it and immediately called police, reports Gillian Spear at NBC News. 

Police said the pipe belonged to a 23-year-old employee who was hiding it in a kid’s meal box. 

The employee told police he hadn’t intended to give the pipe away. He charged with possession of drugs, according to NBC.

