Burger King has started a delivery service in the UK

Reuters Burger King just posted the biggest sales gain in 2 years.

You can now order Burger King food and get it delivered to your home. The fast food company is trialling an online order service through a colourful new website called “Burger King Delivers.”

It was launched on Thursday in select locations across the UK. Right now only postcodes in Romford, Hayes, Gants Hill, Truro, Northampton, Hull, Skegness, and Hornchurch can take advantage, according to the Metro. But if the move proves successful, it’s likely the company will roll out delivery throughout the country.

The new website works in the same way as any other fast food delivery offer, but aside from a soft launch, the company appears to be quite mysterious about it all. Burger King hasn’t released any information or posted the news on social media. The company’s last tweet from its UK Twitter account was about “Whopper Wednesdays.”

It looks as though you have to be a “BK Delivers” member to get someone to bring you cheeseburgers and chicken nuggets to your door. And Burger King has built some Domino’s Pizza-style combo deals as part of the deal, such as the £20 “Combo 3” package, which has lots of Coca Cola, chips, 3 burgers, and some chicken nuggets.

Burger King already delivers in some other countries, ITV says, and is now looking to extend the program in the UK to compete with rivals such as JustEat.

If the move proves popular with customers, it could make the start of fast food chain home deliveries — McDonald’s will no doubt be watching very closely.

NOW WATCH: We got inside Shake Shack and found out what the hype is all about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.