Burger King Is Bringing Its Whopper Delivery Service To NYC

Burger King delivery is coming to New York City.The #3 burger chain in America has been quietly testing out a Whopper delivery service for a while now. It’s hoping that the service will help bring some customers back from rivals McDonald’s and Wendy’s.



The latest expansion of the series brought BK Delivery to Washington D.C., Houston and Miami.

Here are the details — from the press release:

With a minimum order of $10, guests can choose from a variety of popular menu items, including the brand’s signature WHOPPER® sandwich. Orders in the New York metro area can be placed during delivery operating hours of 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.*. BK® Delivers currently does not include fountain drinks, ICEE® beverages, shakes, soft serve desserts, coffee or breakfast items. However, real fruit smoothies, bottled soft drinks and water are available for purchase.

