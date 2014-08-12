Burger King Is Bringing Back Chicken Fries

Burger King is bringing back one of its most iconic items: Chicken Fries.

Starting today, Chicken Fries “will return to restaurants nationwide” the company said in a news release.

At the moment, the menu item is being served for a limited time only.

Chicken Fries were originally launched in 2005. Despite a cult following, they were discontinued in 2012.

The company said it decided to bring back the fries after seeing petitions, tweets, and Facebook pages begging for their return.

Fans of Chicken Fries say they are easier to dip in sauce than traditional nuggets.

Burger King has posted sales gains this year after simplifying the menu to include classic products.

