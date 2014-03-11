The 'Burger King Baby' -- Abandoned 27 Years Ago In The Chain's Bathroom -- Takes To Facebook In A Massive Search For Her Birth Mother

In 1986, workers at a Burger King in Allantown, P.A. heard a baby’s cries coming from the restroom of the fast food chain. It was there they discovered Katheryn Deprill, just hours old, and abandoned.

Now 27 years later, Katheryn Deprill is searching for her birth mother. She’s using Facebook as the vehicle to get her story out to the masses.

This is the photo she posted to her Facebook feed on March 2nd:

The note says:

Looking for my birth mother. She gave birth to me September 15th 1986. She abandoned me in the Burger King bathroom only hours old, Allentown PA. Please help me find her by sharing my post. Maybe she will see this. Thank you.

Deprill was raised by her adoptive parents, grew up to be an EMT and eventually got married and had three children of her own, but says the void of not knowing her biological history and the identity of her birth mother has weighed heavily on her.

“Unless you’re adopted, you’re not going to understand that piece of you that feels like it’s missing if you don’t know who your parents are,” Deprill, now 27, told FoxNews on Monday.

The photo has been shared more than 27,000 times on Facebook — but still no sign of her birth mother.

Deprill was 12 when her adoptive parents shared with her the story of “the Burger King baby,” as she had been affectionately dubbed in the weeks following her birth.

The case was closed in 1987 with authorities calling it a “dead end search.” The only tip came a week after Deprill was discovered, when a woman called the Allentown police headquarters, claiming she drove the baby’s mother to the Burger King. “She hung up before police could get more information, because she feared she’d be arrested,” an ’87 article from a local Lehigh Valley paper states.

Deprill insists she holds no ill will against her birth mother, and tells Fox News that she hopes her story serves as a reminder for expectant parents who are unable to take care of their children.

“Adoption is just a wonderful thing,” she said.

