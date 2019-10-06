Burger King has apologised to a blind woman with allergies after staff said 'company policy' wouldn't let them read a list of ingredients out loud

Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A Burger King restaurant in London.

Burger King has issued an apology to a blind customer, Medina Hall, after staff refused to tell her the ingredients of a brownie out loud.

After Hall told staff about her nut allergy, she said, they claimed “company policy” meant she had to read the menu herself.

“I was shocked,” Hall told BBC. “Had I eaten it and it had nuts in, I would have had a major asthma attack and ended up in hospital.”

Burger King has since said there was no such policy and the company is “looking into this matter further,” as reported by BBC.

“We would firstly like to apologise to Medina, her experience this week is not reflective of the high standards we would expect within any of our restaurants,” a spokesperson for Burger King told BBC.

“Everyone should have an enjoyable experience when they visit us and we are looking into this matter further,” the spokesperson continued. “I can also confirm that there is no such policy to refrain from reading allergen information to visually-impaired customers.”



Online, reactions to the news included calls for accessible menu options and condemnations of “disabled discrimination.”

“The layers of prejudice and microaggressions in this case is horrible,” one person wrote. “Hope Burger King [can] offer more than an apology.”

The layers of prejudice and microaggressions in this case is horrible. Hope @BurgerKing offer more than an apology BBC News – Burger King staff refused to read menu to blind womanhttps://t.co/vbJlk0HXXV — BeingTheOther (@BeingTheOther) October 4, 2019

Why can't each restaurant have an accessible menu? With my #MS double vision last week at @wahaca, I had to have someone read for me. I surely have the right to be #disabled & independent? BBC News – Burger King staff refused to read menu to blind womanhttps://t.co/aZxS0JMwwr — CarlaK (@CarlaKCoach) October 5, 2019

@Burgerkinguk BBC News – Burger King staff refused to read menu to blind woman. You should be ashamed of yourselves. God help your staff if they ever go blind. https://t.co/yeVmeUngTr — Stephanie Robins (@stephan28315373) October 5, 2019

Clear training would be a simple and cheap adjustment to make to ensure a potential customer can #access their product and see attitudes improve. BBC News – Burger King staff refused to read menu to blind woman https://t.co/kE597Y4qPs — @WeCanAccess (@wecanaccess) October 5, 2019

