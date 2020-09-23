Burger King is selling a shocking amount of food for just $2 with its Snack Box deal

Burger King Burger King is selling all this food for just $US2.

Burger King is selling a massive amount of food for just $US2 as part of its Snack Box deal.

The Snack Box includes 10 chicken nuggets, a medium fries, a cheeseburger, and a small soft drink.

The deal hints at two trends in fast food – the emphasis on mobile deals and new discounts to counter the pandemic-induced recession.

Burger King is selling a massive amount of food for $US2, as part of its new Snack Box deal.

The Snack Box deal includes 10 chicken nuggets, a medium fries, a cheeseburger, and a small soft drink â€” again, for just $US2. In some areas, such as New York City, where prices are typically slightly higher, the deal will cost customers $US3.

Customers can access the deal by logging into the Burger King app and looking under “offers.” Other current app deals include a free Whopper for new users and a $US2 Whopper for Whopper Wednesday.

The massive amount of food included in the Snack Box sparked amazement and some confusion on social media.

“I asked my econ professor to explain the burger king $US2 snack box and he just started shaking and crying and saying “that’s too many nugs how is that even possible” then he left the call and we haven’t seen him in a few days so I’m getting kinda worried,”one person tweeted.

I asked my econ professor to explain the burger king $2 snack box and he just started shaking and crying and saying “that’s too many nugs how is that even possible” then he left the call and we haven’t seen him in a few days so I’m getting kinda worried pic.twitter.com/zJczhLQ3Ze — max (@kingkroll14) September 22, 2020

*makes fun of burger king for having bad food* also me eating that 2$ meal with a medium soda: pic.twitter.com/VLtmEJ9cPK — caleb (@palepikachu) September 22, 2020

the app deals are for real tho. https://t.co/DzwDBJ9ZNK https://t.co/6h0Ke6bPKy — Burger King (@BurgerKing) September 22, 2020

Some wondered how the food would actually taste, as Burger King was willing to sell so much for so little money.

me after taking a bite of the burger from burger king $2 snack box pic.twitter.com/AGm2iG75qx — mogkeanu (@mogkeanu) September 23, 2020

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present to you the Burger King $2 Snack Box pic.twitter.com/ldZdrjIxcV — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@GirasolPapi) September 22, 2020

Burger King did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. But, when looking at the Snack Box in the context of the current state of fast food, the deal begins to make a lot of sense.

The Snack Box deal is part of a wider trend in fast food to offer free or extremely discounted food to convince customers to download chains’ apps. During the pandemic, digital sales have become even more important for fast-food chains. As many dining rooms remain closed, sales placed on chains’ apps offer a new channel to rebuild business â€” and gather more data from customers.

Fast-food lovers can also expect more extreme discounting due to the global recession. In more challenging economic environments, sales at sit-down restaurants typically slump. However, fast-food chains rely on discounts to continue attracting customers.

Companies including McDonald’s and Burger King’s parent company Restaurant Brands International have already hinted that the rest of 2020 will bring more deals to the menu.

“Moving into the back half of the year, we’ll continue to sharpen our approach to the value for money equation, especially given the uncertainty the consumer is facing,” Restaurant Brands International CEO JosÃ© Cil said on a call with investors in August.

