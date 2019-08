There is nothing more tempting than a gorgeous burger commercial featuring juicy meat and fresh produce. Commercial producers put in a lot of effort to create that perfect shot that makes viewers hungry. Visual engineer, Steve Giralt, shows the “behind-the-scenes” of creating a visually appealing burger sequence.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.