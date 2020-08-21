Burberry just became the first major luxury brand to launch high-end face masks, and they will cost about $120 each

BURBERRY The Burberry face masks will retail for nearly $US120 USD.

Burberry is officially the first major luxury house to launch a collection of high-end masks.

On Thursday, the brand announced the mask release, though the exact date they will be made available to the public has yet to be revealed. As reported by The Guardian’s Hanna Marriott, Burberry says their face masks have been sustainably produced, made from excess fabric and “enhanced with an antimicrobial technology.”

According to Burberry’s UK website, the masks will cost £90 (just under $US120) each.

BURBERRY The face masks is also available in pale blue.

This isn’t the first time Burberry has produced face masks, but it is the first time the brand has produced them for commercial use amid the pandemic

In April, Business Insider reported that Burberry was using its trench coat factory to produce PPE, including hospital gowns and face masks, for health care professionals fighting the COVID outbreak in the UK.

The brand also established the Burberry Foundation COVID-19 Community fund, which has been helping health care professionals and others who are being severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, and has donated funds toward vaccination research. Burberry was not alone among luxury brands in its charitable efforts – Gucci, Versace, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton also made sizeable donations to coronavirus relief efforts in Europe.

Since April, many smaller and younger independent brands have released pricey face masks for commercial use, INSIDER’s Celia Fernandez previously reported. But heritage brands, like Chanel and Louis Vuitton, have shied away from producing their own high-end masks for commercial use. Until now, that is.

Burberry’s face masks will be available in two colours: beige and pale blue. Each mask comes with a small travel pouch, allowing one to carry their mask securely. The brand will also donate 20% of the selling price of each mask to the Burberry Foundation COVID-19 Community Fund.

