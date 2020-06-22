Burberry will scrap its traditional September fashion shows and instead run outdoor, streamed versions with no guests

Estrop / Contributor / Getty Images

Burberry announced Monday that it will stage an outdoor runway show this September.

The show will be recorded and streamed live, it said.

The company is the first of the major brands to confirm its plans for the September fashion weeks.

Burberry is taking its September runway show to the great outdoors.

The British luxury fashion house is the first of the major brands to confirm its plans for the September fashion weeks. In a statement on Monday, it said it would present its Spring/Summer 2021 collection on September 17 in an outdoor fashion show that will only be attended by the models and its own team.

Burberry’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci said Monday that the world wanted to “reconnect again”, and the show would “celebrate these feelings” within the “the beautiful, natural landscape of Britain.”

“As humans, we have always had a deep affinity to nature. We have had to respect and rely upon its power for our very existence, whilst marvelling and revelling in its extraordinary beauty,” he said.

In an interview with WWD, Tisci said traditional shows could return, but need to be “reimagined for the world we live in now.”

“There is nothing like the experience of being at a fashion show – the energy in the room, the anticipation, excitement – it is something beautiful that I would not want to see lost,” he said. “But we must recognise that the world is changing, and we must adapt and redefine our landscape through new forms of expression.

“Ultimately, to me, it will always be important to keep a physicality to fashion, to be able to see and understand the texture and movements of clothes, but in new ways,” he added.

