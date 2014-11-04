Burberry's First Christmas Ad Stars An Incredibly Swivel-Hipped 12-Year-Old Romeo Beckham

British luxury fashion brand Burberry has launched its first ever Christmas ad campaign, starring David and Victoria Beckham’s 12-year-old son Romeo.

The ad, which launches globally Wednesday, is a celebration of everything that makes the Burberry brand so iconic: the trench coat, the cashmere scarf, the British weather, British music and of its London heritage.

Romeo, in his second outing for Burberry (having first signed up to work with the brand in 2012), also shows off some impressive Michael Jackson-esque dance moves — although we are not quite sure whether the snake hips belong to him or a body double.

As well as an online video and TV ads, Burberry plans to bring the campaign to life by partnering with Twitter in the US to let customers buy its fragrance products directly via a tweet. In the UK, Burberry has created an interactive billboard on the famous Piccadilly Lights.

We’ve picked out our favourite clips from the ad.

Here’s our first sighting of “Romeo” and his dancing skills.

YouTube/Burberry

And the first actual glimpse of his face — looking the spitting image of his father.

YouTube/Burberry

The ad ends with a classy image of the London skyline.

YouTube/Burberry

Here’s the full video:

