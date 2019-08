This tiny swimming hole, called Buraco do Galego, is on the Brazilian island of Fernando de Noronha. It is surrounded by volcanic rocks and the Atlantic Ocean, and visitors love jumping in.

Story by Chloe Miller and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.