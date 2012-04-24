The Incredible Real Estate Portfolio Of Banking Heiress Bunny Mellon

Photo: AP Images/Christie’s International Real Estate
Rachel Lowe Lambert Mellon, better known as Bunny Mellon, is the 101-year-old widow of banking legend Paul Mellon and one of the wealthiest women in the U.S.She has tried to live her life outside the public eye, but that hasn’t always been easy for a woman of such considerable means.
Recently, she’s been in the news for putting two properties from her impressive real estate portfolio on the market. One, a 27-acre estate in Antigua, is on sale for $14.5 million and the other, a 7-acre spread in Cape Cod, is listed at $28.7 million.
Celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker has a look at some of her real estate holdings past and present, and we’re taking a closer look.
Today, Mellon's primary residence is 4,000-acre Oak Spring Farms in Upperville, VA. She let a Vanity Fair photographer tour the gardens in 2010.
But Mellon has tried to minimize her extensive portfolio in recent years. In 2005 she sold a townhouse on East 70th Street to an Irish businessman for $22.5 million.
And in 2009 she sold a second townhouse on the same street to ex-Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack for $13.5 million.
In 2011, The Daily Beast reported that Mellon had sold two apartments in Paris, but very little is known about them.
In January, Mellon put her Cape Cod estate on the market for $28.7 million. The Mellons started buying property on the Cape back in the 1940s.
The 26-acre property is on secluded Oyster Island, and has guest quarters, a beach house and a tennis court.
The home has two master suites and flower gardens designed by Mellon, a noted horticulturalist who designed the White House Rose Garden.
Mellon reportedly owns property in Nantucket as well. But we couldn't find any details about the property, or whether it had been sold.
Another piece of Mellon real estate history also hit the market recently. A Washington DC townhouse where Mellon never lived, but for decades kept part of her extensive art collection, was recently listed for $20 million.
The Mellons apparently also owned—and lived in—the home next door. Such is the life of billionaires.
