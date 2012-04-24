The Incredible Real Estate Portfolio Of Banking Heiress Bunny Mellon

Paul and Bunny Mellon in 1971.

Photo: AP Images/Christie’s International Real Estate

Rachel Lowe Lambert Mellon, better known as Bunny Mellon, is the 101-year-old widow of banking legend Paul Mellon and one of the wealthiest women in the U.S.She has tried to live her life outside the public eye, but that hasn’t always been easy for a woman of such considerable means.



Recently, she’s been in the news for putting two properties from her impressive real estate portfolio on the market. One, a 27-acre estate in Antigua, is on sale for $14.5 million and the other, a 7-acre spread in Cape Cod, is listed at $28.7 million.

Celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker has a look at some of her real estate holdings past and present, and we’re taking a closer look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.