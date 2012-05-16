The Incredible Life Of 101-Year-Old Banking Heiress Bunny Mellon

Photo: AP Images/Wikipedia

At 101, Rachel Lowe Lambert Mellon, better known as Bunny Mellon, has lived most of her life outside the spotlight.That’s pretty impressive for the widow of banking legend Paul Mellon, whose net worth is an estimated $400 million.



But Mellon has been forced into the spotlight in recent years, not for her philanthropic work but in connection with two headline-making scandals.

In 2011 she lost an estimated $5.75 million in Kenneth Starr’s $59 million Ponzi scheme. And she’s become a figure in the ongoing John Edwards trial over a $725,000 campaign donation that he allegedly used to pay off his mistress, Rielle Hunter.

The New York Times’ Guy Trebay had a fascinating profile of Mellon in last weekend’s New York Times. The whole piece is worth a read, but we’ve pulled some of the more fascinating facts about the heiress’ life.

