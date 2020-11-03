Bunnings sausage sizzles are returning to Victoria this month after they were suspended in March

Sausage sizzles are coming back to Victoria. Image: Getty

Bunnings sausage sizzles are returning to Victoria from November 14.

It comes after the iconic fundraisers were reintroduced in Tasmania, the Northern Territory, New South Wales and the ACT.

Bunnings had initially suspended sausage sizzles in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bunnings sausage sizzles are on their way back to Victoria.

The iconic fundraisers will return to regional Victoria on November 14, in the lead up to making a comeback to Melbourne in December.

After suspending sausage sizzles in March because of the pandemic, Bunnings has been steadily bringing them back as restrictions have started to ease.

The home and hardware store began reintroducing its sausage sizzles inTasmania and the Northern Territory before rolling them out once more in New South Wales and the ACT.

Regional Victoria is next on the list.

“The sausage sizzles play such an important fundraising role for hundreds of community groups across Victoria and we’re so pleased to be bringing them back to our regional stores with COVID-safe measures to keep everyone safe,” Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Deb Poole said in a statement.

Among the COVID-safe measures are separate ordering and pick up points, extra cleaning and the wearing of facemasks.

“The feedback from community groups and customers in states where we’ve brought the fundraisers back has been phenomenal,” Poole added. “The community groups have done an excellent job prioritising customer safety with the new physically distanced layouts and additional hygiene measures we have in place.”

Bunnings is set to reintroduce its sausage sizzles in Melbourne in December, following health advice and consultation with the government.

The decision to bring back sausage sizzles comes as Victoria, which was faced some of Australia’s toughest coronavirus restrictions, recorded its fourth day of no new coronavirus cases.

Once again, there were zero new cases and zero lives lost in the last 24 hours. The 14 day average remains at 1.9 and there are 2 cases with an unknown source. More info: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/KeHXtcoFfZ — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 2, 2020

In regional Victoria, restrictions were eased to allow gyms to reopen and indoor non-contact sport for under 18s to resume. In Melbourne, there are no longer restrictions on why residents can leave home and they are allowed to see friends and family outdoors in groups of up to 10 people.

