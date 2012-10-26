Check Out Moscow's Strange New Restaurant Inside A Cold War Bunker

Photo: Bunker42

There’s a wild new bar, restaurant, museum — we’re not sure what to call it actually — in Moscow called “Bunker42.”It’s a weird cross between a museum and a karaoke bar that’s 213 feet underground in a Cold War nuclear bunker, according to Eater.



The space spans 75,000 square feet and “could house and feed up to 3,000 people for 90 days.”

The bunker was originally completed in 1975. A private company bought the space in 2006, and is trying to transform it into the newest hotspot.

