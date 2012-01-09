Watch This Bungee Jumper Miraculously Escape Death When She Falls 350 Feet Into A Croc-Infested River

An Australian tourist survived a terrifying 350-foot fall when a bungee jump went wrong — and it was all caught on tape, reports Sky News (via BuzzFeed).



On New Year’s Eve, Erin Laung Worth’s bungee cord snapped as she plummeted off the Victoria Falls bridge on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border, sending her down into the Zambezi River. She survived both the fall and the crocodile-infested waters.

Here’s what she told Australia’s Channel 9 News:

“I landed with my legs tied and then had to swim to the Zimbabwe side (of the river) through the rapids … It was quite scary because a couple of times the rope actually got caught on some rocks or debris … I actually had to swim down and yank the bungee cord out of whatever it was caught on to make it to the surface.”

Quite scary indeed. Check out the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

