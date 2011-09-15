"Bunga Bunga" Hits London

Photo: AP

We now have ultimate proof that Silvio Berlusconi’s favourite passtime has firmly entered the international lexicon.The Telegraph has a review of a new Italian restaurant in London, with the catchy name “Bunga Bunga”.



Keith Miller writes,

It is what used to be called a “theme” restaurant – “an Englishman’s Italian”, says the rubric – with cartoonish Italiana on the walls: barmen dressed as gondoliers and cocktails served in little (not so little, to tell the truth) Fiat Cinquecentos, Colosseums and, in the case of a vaguely Negroni-esque house special, the gurning skull of the lubricious politico himself.

We hope Italians are happy that their Prime Minister’s sex parties with call girls are now part of the World’s shorthand for “Italy”.

See Also: As Italy Crumbles, Berlusconi Hosts Another Bunga Bunga Party >

