A beginner's guide to the Bundesliga, Germany's elite soccer league and the biggest sporting event to return during the coronavirus pandemic

Getty/Alex Grimm The Bundesliga is the first major sports league to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend, just over two months after it was suspended, the German Bundesliga will resume.

Though games will be behind closed doors, the division’s return is expected to attract a record amount of viewers, according to The Times.

Here’s everything you need to know about Germany’s top flight and how the season has panned out so far.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After what seems an eternity, soccer is finally returning.

This weekend, just over two months after it was suspended, the German Bundesliga will resume, in turn becoming the first major team sports league in the Western world to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Though spectators won’t be allowed into stadiums, the division’s return is expected to attract eyes from all corners of the globe, with viewership expected to hit record numbers, according to The Times.

Although one of the biggest leagues in the world, the Bundesliga is less internationally acclaimed than league’s European counterparts like Spain’s La Liga and the English Premier League.

It is, however, one of global football’s most exciting leagues, featuring high-scoring matches, fervent fans, and a handful of the world’s best players. Read on to learn everything you need to know ahead of the Bundesliga’s restart this weekend.

So how does the Bundesliga work?

Getty Images/Mathias Hangst Bayern Munich’s Arjen Robben lifts the Meisterschale after winning the Bundesliga in 2019.

Germany’s top division, the Bundesliga – which roughly translates as the “Federal League” – comprises 18 of the country’s top football teams. Each season teams compete for the impressive Meisterschale, or Champion’s Plate.

Of the 18 teams in the league, the top four each year qualify for the elite Europe-wide Champions League, while 5th and 6th place gain entry into the Europa League, the second tier of European competition.

At the other end of the table, the two teams that finish in 17th and 18th are relegated to the 2. Bundesliga, Germany’s second level of professional football. The top two teams in the 2. Bundesliga are promoted to the top tier.

Now here’s the fun bit. The team that finishes in 16th place in the Bundesliga must play a two-match playoff against the team that finishes 3rd in 2. Bundesliga. The winner of the tie gets to play in the Bundesliga in the next season, while the loser goes into 2. Bundesliga.

Which teams should I look out for?

Associated Press RB Leipzig and USMNT star Tyler Adams.

The Bundesliga’s biggest, most famous, and most successful side is the mighty Bayern Munich, from the country’s south. Nicknamed FC Hollywood, Bayern has a habit of buying up Germany’s best players and building virtually unbeatable teams.

The club has won the Bundesliga seven times in a row. The last time it failed to win the league, in 2012, it was beaten out by Borussia Dortmund. Over the next two seasons, Bayern bought three of Dortmund’s star players, cementing its dominance in German football.

Other big clubs in the league include Dortmund, local rivals FC Schalke 04, Borussia Monchengladbach, and the controversial RB Leipzig.

Leipzig is particularly interesting as it has risen from the 5th tier of German football to the Champions League in under 10 years, powered by the financial backing of energy drink giant Red Bull.

This season is the most competitive in years

Getty/DeFodi Images Bayern players celebrate a goal.

Bayern Munich – Germany’s biggest and most storied club – has won the Bundesliga for the last seven seasons in a row, however it will have to fight hard to keep that winning streak going.

Though Hans-Dieter Flick’s side is top of the table this season, Borussia Dortmund sit only four points behind, while new boys RB Leipzig trail by five, and Borussia Monchengladbach by six.

Bayern must play both Dortmund and ‘Gladbach (the former away from home, too) in its remaining nine matches, and a slip up could prove extremely costly.

At the bottom of the table, lowly Paderborn are all but done for, however six other sides could realistically still occupy the league’s other automatic relegation spot, which is currently held by Werder Bremen.

Bremen have not been relegated to the German second division since 1980, and having finished eighth last term, will be desperate to turn things around.

Goals, goals, and more goals

Getty/Sebastian Widmann/Maja Hitij/Guenter Schiffmann Right to left: Erling Braut Haaland, Timo Werner, Robert Lewandowski

The Bundesliga’s top three sides – Bayern, Dortmund, and Leipzig – are among Europe’s top scoring clubs this term.

Bayern has scored 73, placing it as the continent’s second most deadly attacker behind only Paris Saint Germain. Dortmund has hit 68 goals and Leipzig 62, which is fourth and seventh best respectively.

Each side is headed by its own superstar striker in the form of Robert Lewandowski, Erling Braut Haaland, and Timo Werner.

Bayern’s Lewandowksi is the division’s top scorer with 25 goals, and is en route for a fifth “Kicker Torjagerkanone” in seven years. Werner, of Leipzig, could still topple the Pole however, having hit 21.

Haaland has far less, only nine in fact, however all of those have come in just eight games since his January transfer from Austria’s RB Salzburg, another team owned by Red Bull.

If the 19-year-old keeps scoring at his current rate, which is 57 minutes per goal, he could yet surpass both Lewandowski and Werner, though we aren’t betting on it.

The division is chock full of US and English talent

Getty/Abbie Parr US soccer star Gio Reyna.

If you’re tuning in from the United States, there is plenty of homegrown talent on display, including Wolfsburg’s John Brooks, Werder Bremen’s Josh Sargent, Schalke’s Weston McKennie, Leipzig’s Tyler Adams, and Monchengladbach’s Fabian Johnson.

The most exciting of the statesiders to keep an eye on however is Borussia Dortmund’s teenage prodigy Giovanni Reyna.

The 17-year-old, son of USMNT legend Claudio Reyna, became the youngest ever American to play in the Bundesliga when he stepped out against FC Augsburg in January, breaking the record which was previously held by Christian Pulisic.

On his DFB Pokal debut in February, Reyna hit a stunning goal to become the competition’s youngest ever scorer, and just two weeks later on his Champions League debut, he set up Erling Braut Haaland to score the winning goal against PSG in the last-16 first leg.

Giovanni Reyna becomes the youngest goalscorer in #DFBPokal history, and it's a strike the American will remember for a long time ✨ pic.twitter.com/YQPLihzq5l — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) February 4, 2020

Repping for the Brits is of course Jadon Sancho, who has taken the Bundesliga by storm since moving to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017. The Englishman is enjoying his best season to date having scored 14 times and laid on 16 assists.

Leipzig have both Ademola Lookman and Welshman Ethan Ampadu, who is on-loan from Chelsea, on the books, while 21-year-old former West Ham United defender Reece Oxford is also making his mark with FC Augsburg.

There’s been plenty of controversy this term

Getty/Cathrin Mueller Dortmund fans hold a banner critical of Hoffenheim president Dietmarr Hopp.

Just before things came to a halt in Germany, there had been numerous protests from fans against Dietmarr Hopp, the president of Europe-chasing Hoffenheim, and one of the richest men in the country.

In Germany, the “50+1 rule” is supposed to prevent commercial entities or individuals from gaining full control of a team. However Hoffenheim is almost wholly owned by Hopp, and the 80-year-old’s money helped the club quickly ascend from sixth tier of German football to the Bundesliga in just ten years.

After Dortmund fans used derogatory banners and chants against Hopp during a match in February, the German Football Associated (DFB) announced that it was to ban Dortmund’s supporters from travelling to Hoffenheim for two years.

This prompted backlash from numerous other sets of fans in the weeks that followed, prompting some games to be halted mid-match at the advice of the DFB, which had provided referees with a “three-step plan” to stop the protests, according to DW.

How the fans will make their voices heard this weekend when the action resumes remains to be seen.

Read more:

A tiny island nation 400 miles from mainland Europe started its football season, and gave a glimpse of how elite sport will look in the coronavirus era

A soccer player in Germany who was reported dead 4 years ago has been found alive and working in the same city as his former club

USMNT star Christian Pulisic said his new teammates blanked him for days after his $US72 million transfer to Chelsea

Many of the top sports leagues and events are starting to pencil in dates for their return – Here is what we know so far

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.